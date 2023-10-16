Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA's X-59 supersonische eerste vlucht uitgesteld tot volgend jaar

ByMamfo Brescia

Oktober 16, 2023
NASA's X-59 supersonische eerste vlucht uitgesteld tot volgend jaar

NASA has announced that the highly anticipated first flight of its X-59 supersonic aircraft, initially planned for 2023, has been delayed to 2024. Despite this setback, the project has achieved significant milestones and the aircraft has been prepared for the upcoming flight.

The X-59 March 1.4 demonstrator, developed by NASA in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, has undergone rigorous testing of its integrated systems. The aircraft has successfully passed these tests and has now been moved to the flight line in preparation for its inaugural flight.

The X-59 aims to overcome one of the major challenges of supersonic flight – the loud sonic boom that occurs when an aircraft surpasses the speed of sound. By design, the X-59 has a shape that generates a quieter sonic boom, known as a “sonic thump,” which is expected to be significantly less disruptive than traditional supersonic booms.

Once in flight, the X-59 will collect data on the sonic thump produced and gather feedback from people on the ground to evaluate the acceptability of the noise. This data will inform future regulations and enable the development of a new generation of supersonic aircraft that could operate over land without causing disturbance to communities.

While the delay is disappointing, it is crucial for NASA to ensure the safety and success of the X-59’s first flight. Technical challenges and unforeseen issues are common in the development of experimental aircraft, and NASA remains committed to overcoming these obstacles.

As the X-59 progresses towards its first flight, the team working on the project will continue to carry out comprehensive testing and evaluations. The data collected from this groundbreaking aircraft will contribute to advancements in supersonic flight technology and pave the way for future innovations in aviation.

Bronnen:
– Nasa
- Lockheed Martin

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Bedankt Hubert Reeves: een erfenis van vrede en milieubelangenbehartiging

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers ontdekken methode om wegen op de maan te creëren met behulp van gesmolten maangrond

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Uitgestelde ruimtewandeling op het internationale ruimtestation vanwege koelvloeistoflekkage

Oktober 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Bedankt Hubert Reeves: een erfenis van vrede en milieubelangenbehartiging

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers ontdekken methode om wegen op de maan te creëren met behulp van gesmolten maangrond

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Uitgestelde ruimtewandeling op het internationale ruimtestation vanwege koelvloeistoflekkage

Oktober 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Risico's van nanoplastics en metaalverontreiniging in zoetwaterecosystemen geïdentificeerd door internationaal onderzoek

Oktober 16, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties