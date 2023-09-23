Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Het groeiende probleem van ruimteafval

ByMamfo Brescia

September 23, 2023
Het groeiende probleem van ruimteafval

Space junk, also known as orbital debris, refers to the pieces of debris that are left behind in Earth’s orbit as a result of human activities in space. These include defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and other fragments. The proliferation of space junk has become a significant concern as it poses a threat to operational satellites and the International Space Station.

Satellites, which are used for communication, weather monitoring, and navigation, are responsible for much of the space junk. When they reach the end of their operational life, they become space debris. In addition to satellites, rocket stages that are no longer functional also contribute to the accumulation of space junk.

The danger posed by space junk lies in its potential to collide with operational satellites and spacecraft. Even small fragments of debris can cause significant damage due to the high speeds at which they travel. The collision of a satellite with a piece of space junk can result in the destruction of both objects, leading to further fragmentation and creating a cascade effect known as the Kessler Syndrome.

To mitigate the problem of space junk, various measures have been implemented. One approach is to design satellites and rockets in such a way that they can be deorbited, burning up in Earth’s atmosphere when they reach the end of their operational life. Another strategy is to actively remove space junk using robotic systems.

Efforts are also being made to improve space traffic management to reduce the likelihood of collisions. This includes tracking and mapping space debris, as well as implementing collision avoidance maneuvers when necessary.

In conclusion, the growing problem of space junk poses a significant threat to operational satellites and poses challenges for the future of space exploration. It is crucial to address this issue through measures such as deorbiting, active removal, and improved space traffic management.

Bronnen:
– Europees Ruimteagentschap (ESA)

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

De Tasmaanse tijger: wetenschappers herstellen RNA van uitgestorven dier

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Osiris-Rex ruimtevaartuig klaar om terug te keren naar de aarde met Bennu-monsters

September 24, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Het raadsel van maanijs: het ontrafelen van de oorsprong

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

De Tasmaanse tijger: wetenschappers herstellen RNA van uitgestorven dier

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Osiris-Rex ruimtevaartuig klaar om terug te keren naar de aarde met Bennu-monsters

September 24, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het raadsel van maanijs: het ontrafelen van de oorsprong

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx-missie is klaar om asteroïdemonsters naar huis te brengen

September 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties