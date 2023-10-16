Onderzoek suggereert dat heuvels op Arrokoth originele bouwstenen zijn

A new study conducted by researchers at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) has indicated that the mysterious mounds on Arrokoth, a Kuiper Belt object, are believed to be some of its original ancient building blocks. Arrokoth, which was previously known as Ultima Thule, was observed by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft in January 2019.

The spacecraft’s flyby of Arrokoth revealed a peculiar formation – two round lobes connected by a narrow neck resembling a snowman. Furthermore, the larger lobe, named Wenu, showcased several enigmatic mounds, while the smaller lobe, known as Weeyo, had three tentatively identified mounds. These mounds were found to have similar sizes, shapes, colors, and reflectivity.

The SwRI researchers published their peer-reviewed paper in The Planetary Science Journal, stating that the mounds are likely the original building blocks of Arrokoth. They compared the geological context of the mounds and analyzed their shapes, sizes, reflectance, and colors. The study found that these mounds share a common origin and are believed to have formed when Arrokoth was first created billions of years ago.

The exact formation process and why the mounds are all similar in size remain unknown. However, the researchers suggest that the preferred size of these building blocks needs to be explained by planetesimal formation models. The analysis also supports the streaming instability model, where rocky materials collide together at slow speeds, allowing gentle accumulation of objects.

Understanding the origins of planetesimals like Arrokoth is crucial for comprehending the development of planets. The discovery of these mounds provides scientists with valuable insights into the formation of such celestial bodies. Further exploration is necessary to determine how common mound-like structures are among planetesimals.

Arrokoth is located 4.1 billion miles away in the Kuiper Belt, making it the most distant object visited by a spacecraft in the solar system. It measures approximately 22 miles in length.

