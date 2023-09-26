Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Mysterieuze boog verschijnt in de Groenlandse Fjord

ByGabriël Botha

September 26, 2023
Mysterieuze boog verschijnt in de Groenlandse Fjord

NASA’s Earth Observatory has released an image showing a mysterious arc in a fjord in western Greenland. The thin, white feature stretches approximately 2.6 kilometers and spans the Itilliarsuup Kangerlua fjord, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system.

The origin of the arc is unclear, but experts have put forward possible explanations for its formation. One theory is that it could be the result of a large iceberg breaking off from the front of the glacier. When an iceberg breaks off, it displaces water and creates a wave. Geomorphologist Dan Shugar suggests that this iceberg-induced wave could have formed the arc.

Oceanographer Josh Willis and glaciologist Mike Wood suggest another possibility. They propose that an underwater plume could be pushing water and ice away from the glacier face, causing the arc to form.

The image of the arc was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, a satellite used for observing Earth’s surface. NASA continues to study the phenomenon and gather more information to better understand its origin and implications.

This intriguing image serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of Earth’s landscapes and the mysteries that still exist within our planet’s most remote regions.

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

NASA voltooit vitale ruimteomgevingstests voor het AWE-project

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

De rol van bacteriële eiwitten bij het stabiliseren van methaanclathraten

September 26, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Het dreigende massa-uitsterven: Pangaea Ultima en de toekomst van het leven op aarde

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

NASA voltooit vitale ruimteomgevingstests voor het AWE-project

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De rol van bacteriële eiwitten bij het stabiliseren van methaanclathraten

September 26, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het dreigende massa-uitsterven: Pangaea Ultima en de toekomst van het leven op aarde

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Nieuw ontdekte soorten schubdieren benadrukken de dringende behoefte aan onderzoek

September 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties