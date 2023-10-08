Researchers in Spain have recently discovered a previously unknown species of dinosaur that lived 122 million years ago. The dinosaur, known as Garumbatitan morellensis, was a herbivore with a long neck and is estimated to have measured more than 80 feet in length and stood over 30 feet tall. According to paleontologists José Miguel Gasulla and Francisco Ortega from Spain’s National University of Distance Education, Garumbatitan morellensis is likely to be one of the largest dinosaurs on record.

In a study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, the researchers described the anatomical characteristics of the new dinosaur species. The sauropod had a long neck, long tail, small head, and thick, pillar-like legs. This set of anatomical features distinguishes Garumbatitan morellensis from other herbivorous dinosaurs.

The discovery of this new dinosaur species provides important insights into the evolutionary history of sauropods in Europe. Pedro Mocho, one of the study authors, stated that Garumbatitan is one of the largest sauropods found in the Lower Cretaceous of Europe. The well-preserved remains of this dinosaur contribute valuable information about the early members of a sauropod group called Somphospondyli, which were the only sauropod group present in the Iberian Peninsula before the mass extinction of non-avian dinosaurs.

The researchers believe that the study of Garumbatitan morellensis will shed light on the initial evolution of this sauropod group. By reconstructing its remains, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the characteristics and behavior of these ancient giants.

