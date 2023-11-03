In a groundbreaking discovery by NASA, the spacecraft Lucy has uncovered a fascinating secret during its visit to the minor asteroid Dinkinesh. While exploring this distant space rock, Lucy captured an image that revealed the presence of a miniature moon, making it one of the tiniest satellites ever observed.

Dinkinesh, located approximately 300 million miles away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars, was initially the primary focus of Lucy’s mission. However, the unexpected finding of the companion moon has opened up new possibilities for scientific research and exploration. The spacecraft managed to capture this remarkable sight when it was approximately 270 miles away from its target.

Upon careful analysis of the data and images transmitted back to Earth, scientists confirmed that Dinkinesh measures a mere half-mile (790 meters) in diameter. Its accompanying moon, orbiting closely around the asteroid, is a diminutive one-tenth of a mile in size (220 meters). The existence of such a tiny moon challenges our understanding of celestial bodies and provides valuable insights into the formation and dynamics of asteroids.

Lucy’s mission extends far beyond this intriguing discovery. Launched in 2021, the spacecraft is on a mission to reach the Trojan asteroids, mysterious objects located near Jupiter. Originally targeting seven asteroids, the mission has now expanded to include 11 of these enigmatic treasures. Lucy will approach the first Trojan asteroid in 2027 and embark on in-depth exploration, anticipating at least six years of scientific revelations.

The significance of this newfound mini moon goes beyond its scientific interest. Named Dinkinesh, meaning “you are marvelous” in Ethiopia’s Amharic language, it truly lives up to its name. Dr. Hal Levison, the lead scientist from the Southwest Research Institute, expressed their awe, stating: “Dinkinesh really did live up to its name; this is marvelous.”

This incredible discovery pushes the boundaries of our knowledge of the cosmos and emphasizes the importance of deep space exploration. As we continue to journey further into the universe, we can expect more surprises and revelations that will reshape our understanding of the celestial wonders that surround us.

Veelgestelde vragen:

Q: How did Lucy discover the mini moon?



A: During its visit to the Dinkinesh asteroid, Lucy captured an image that revealed the presence of the mini moon.

Q: What are the sizes of Dinkinesh and its moon?



A: Dinkinesh measures approximately half a mile (790 meters) in diameter, while its accompanying moon is just one-tenth of a mile (220 meters) in size.

Q: What is Lucy’s mission?



A: Lucy’s mission is to explore the Trojan asteroids, mysterious objects located near Jupiter. It will approach the first Trojan asteroid in 2027 and embark on extensive exploration.

Q: How long will Lucy’s mission last?



A: Lucy’s mission is expected to last at least six years, during which it will study the Trojan asteroids in great detail.