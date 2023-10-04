Stadsleven

De jaarlijkse conventie van de Mars Society: onderzoek naar de toekomst van menselijke nederzettingen op Mars

Oktober 4, 2023
The Mars Society is gearing up for its highly anticipated 26th Annual International Mars Society Convention. This year’s convention, centered around the theme of “Mars for All,” aims to engage the public in the idea of human settlement on the Red Planet.

Taking place from October 5th to October 8th, the convention will feature esteemed speakers discussing a range of topics including current missions on Mars, analog missions, and future plans. Among the notable speakers are Teddy Tzanetos, Manager of the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter mission at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Tiffany Morgan, Deputy Director of the Mars Exploration Program at NASA; and Robert Zubrin, founder and President of The Mars Society.

While the convention will be held in-person at Arizona State University in Tempe, there is also an opportunity for virtual attendance. Online tools will allow virtual participants to submit questions to the speakers, network with fellow attendees, and view livestreams. Additionally, there will be a live demonstration of MarsVR, an open-source virtual reality platform developed by the Mars Society for research and training purposes in preparation for human missions to Mars.

This convention offers a unique opportunity for individuals interested in space exploration and the future of Mars to learn from experts in the field. With growing global interest and support for human missions to Mars, the Mars Society aims to provide accessible initiatives that allow the general public to become engaged and educated about the possibility of human settlement on the Red Planet.

