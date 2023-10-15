Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Een doorbraak in het begrijpen van willekeurige ritmes: oscillaties vergelijken

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 15, 2023
Een doorbraak in het begrijpen van willekeurige ritmes: oscillaties vergelijken

Scientists have long been intrigued by the unpredictable patterns of random rhythms, known as stochastic oscillations. Despite decoding certain patterns like brain waves and heartbeats, fully understanding the multitude of variations has remained a challenge. However, a significant breakthrough has been made by an international team of experts. They have developed a framework that allows for the comparison of these oscillations, regardless of their origin or nature.

The team, led by Peter Thomas, a professor of applied mathematics at Case Western Reserve University, turned the problem of comparing oscillators into a linear algebra problem. Their new approach is much more precise than previous methods and represents a major conceptual advance. This breakthrough offers a brighter perspective into the world of oscillations, with potential implications for medical experts studying conditions like atrial fibrillation, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy.

To illustrate the complexity of oscillations, Thomas used the analogy of swaying skyscrapers and brain rhythms. Modern skyscrapers in San Francisco sway in the wind, but their mechanical properties pull them back into their vertical posture. This combination of flexibility and resilience allows them to survive shaking during earthquakes. In a similar way, the new formalism developed by the research team allows for the comparison of brain waves and skyscraper swaying.

The real-world applications of this discovery are still unfolding and could have implications in fields such as mechanical engineering and neuroscience. While not as far-reaching as Galileo’s discoveries, this breakthrough represents a fundamental change in perspective on stochastic oscillators.

The study detailing this breakthrough has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Bronnen:
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

De effecten van verdubbelde zuurstofniveaus op levende wezens: een fascinerend scenario

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

De Doerr School of Sustainability lanceert Mineral-X: de mijnbouwindustrie naar schone energie bevorderen

Oktober 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

De vorming van Pangea Ultima kan leiden tot extreme temperaturen en de overleving van zoogdieren in gevaar brengen

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

De effecten van verdubbelde zuurstofniveaus op levende wezens: een fascinerend scenario

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De Doerr School of Sustainability lanceert Mineral-X: de mijnbouwindustrie naar schone energie bevorderen

Oktober 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De vorming van Pangea Ultima kan leiden tot extreme temperaturen en de overleving van zoogdieren in gevaar brengen

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De wet van het vergroten van functionele informatie: een universeel perspectief op evolutie

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties