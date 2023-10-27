De komende maansverduistering 2023 in India: een hemelse uitlijning

A fascinating celestial event is set to captivate sky enthusiasts in India in the coming year. On October 28, 2023, a Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, will grace the night sky. During a Lunar Eclipse, the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, resulting in the alignment of all three celestial bodies. This alignment can lead to two types of eclipses: a total lunar eclipse and a partial lunar eclipse.

During a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon is engulfed within the Earth’s umbral shadow. On the other hand, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon falls under the Earth’s shadow. The upcoming Lunar Eclipse in India is categorized as a partial lunar eclipse.

For those eager to witness this celestial spectacle, here is everything you need to know about the Lunar Eclipse in 2023.

Timing and Visibility

The partial lunar eclipse is scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 28, and extend into Sunday, October 29. The eclipse will be visible from all parts of India around midnight. Additionally, regions across the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, northeastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean will also have the opportunity to observe this mesmerizing event.

In India, the eclipse will commence at approximately 11:31 PM and reach its peak between 1:05 AM and 2:24 AM on Sunday, October 29.

How to Watch the Lunar Eclipse

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be safely observed with the naked eye. However, using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience and reveal more intricate details, such as the moon’s reddish hue.

To ensure the best viewing, experts recommend finding a dark location away from the influence of bright lights. This will allow you to fully appreciate the celestial event and marvel at the beauty of the moon as it enters the Earth’s umbral shadow.

FAQ:

Q: What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A: A Lunar Eclipse occurs during a full moon when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, resulting in the alignment of all three celestial bodies.

Q: When will the Lunar Eclipse 2023 occur in India?

A: The Lunar Eclipse in 2023 will occur on October 28-29 in India.

Q: How can I watch the Lunar Eclipse?

A: The Lunar Eclipse can be safely observed with the naked eye. It is recommended to find a dark location away from bright lights for the best viewing experience. Using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience.