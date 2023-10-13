Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Nieuw goedkoop systeem maakt 3D-nanoprinten toegankelijker

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 13, 2023
Researchers at Zhejiang University in China have developed a low-cost system that simplifies 3D nanoprinting, making it more accessible to scientists and potentially opening it up to the wider community. The system uses an integrated fiber-coupled continuous-wave laser diode instead of expensive pulsed femtosecond lasers, reducing complexity and cost while still achieving nanoscale accuracy.

Traditionally, 3D printing objects at the nanoscale require the use of expensive femtosecond lasers to achieve precision photon absorption. However, the Zhejiang University team has developed a method called two-step absorption, which uses a single light source and a special photoinitiator to create polymerization. This approach simplifies and speeds up the process, making it more affordable and easier to operate.

The system has a variety of scientific applications, including printing micro or nanostructures for biological cell study and fabricating optical waveguides for virtual and augmented reality devices. It also has the potential to pave the way for low-cost desktop 3D nanoprinting devices.

The researchers demonstrated the system’s capabilities by printing 2D line gratings and 3D woodpile nanostructures with high resolution. They also managed to fabricate objects with laser power less than 1 megawatt at a high writing speed.

The next steps for this technology are to improve the writing speed and quality while maintaining high resolution. This will make the system more practical for a wider range of applications.

Overall, this low-cost system represents a significant advancement in 3D nanoprinting, making it more accessible to scientists and potentially to anyone interested in exploring its possibilities.

Bronnen:
– Origineel artikel: [bron]
– Optics Letters: [source]

