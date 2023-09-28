Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

De Keck Cosmic Web Imager onthult de verborgen structuur van het kosmische web

September 28, 2023
De Keck Cosmic Web Imager onthult de verborgen structuur van het kosmische web

The Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI), designed by Caltech’s Edward C. Stone Professor of Physics Christopher Martin and his team, has made a groundbreaking discovery by directly imaging the elusive cosmic web. The cosmic web is composed of faint filaments that connect galaxies across the vast expanse of space, acting as streams of gas that supply galaxies with the material needed to form stars.

While astronomers have known about the cosmic web for many years, it has been challenging to observe directly, especially in the darker regions of space. However, the KCWI instrument, located at the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaiʻi, has successfully captured the emitted light from the hidden regions of the cosmic web.

Previously, Martin and his team used a prototype instrument called the Cosmic Web Imager to observe a filament illuminated by a nearby quasar. However, this latest discovery allows them to observe the cosmic web without the need for external illumination.

The newfound ability to directly image the cosmic web provides astronomers with valuable information crucial to understanding galaxy formation and evolution. Additionally, it enables researchers to map the distribution of dark matter, the mysterious substance that comprises a significant portion of the universe.

The cosmic web plays a significant role in shaping the structure of the universe and contains the majority of the ordinary matter in our galaxy. By uncovering its hidden structure, astronomers are able to gain insights into the fundamental workings of the universe.

