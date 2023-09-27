Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

De James Webb-ruimtetelescoop observeert de vroegste sterrenstelsels

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 27, 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is on a mission to observe and study the formation, evolution, and composition of the first galaxies in the universe. As astronomers collect more data from JWST, they are starting to see some of the very first and earliest galaxies.

A recent study published in Nature Astronomy by researchers in Denmark reveals that these early galaxies are still in the process of being formed. The study focuses on 16 of the earliest galaxies ever observed, and the observations show that the chemical abundances in these galaxies are only one-fourth of what is seen in galaxies formed later.

According to the researchers, these findings suggest that these early galaxies are still closely connected to the intergalactic medium and continuously receive pristine gas, which dilutes their metal abundances. This is in contrast to the current model of galaxy evolution where there is a relationship between the number of stars formed and the amount of heavy elements present.

The researchers note that these results are not entirely surprising as theoretical models of galaxy formation have predicted this phenomenon. However, observing it confirms these models and provides insight into the earliest stages of galaxy formation.

While this study provides valuable insights, the astronomers are eagerly awaiting larger and more comprehensive observations currently being carried out by JWST. They expect that these forthcoming data will offer a clearer understanding of how galaxies and the first structures formed during the first billion years after the Big Bang.

Sources: Nature Astronomy, Universe Today

