Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx brengt met succes een asteroïdemonster in de baan van de aarde

ByGabriël Botha

September 24, 2023
NASA's OSIRIS-REx brengt met succes een asteroïdemonster in de baan van de aarde

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has completed its seven-year mission to retrieve a sample from an asteroid and has successfully delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit. The capsule landed at the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling approximately 3.86 billion miles. This mission, the first of its kind for the United States, aims to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2016 when the spacecraft was deployed to collect material from the asteroid Bennu. After reaching Bennu in 2018, a sample was extracted in 2020, and the long journey back to Earth commenced in 2021. The pristine material collected from the asteroid’s surface will give scientists an unprecedented window into the early stages of the solar system’s formation, which occurred around 4.5 billion years ago.

Michael Daly, the lead scientist on the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA) from York University, expressed his excitement about the mission’s success. He highlighted the challenges faced by the team over the years leading up to this moment and emphasized their anticipation of delivering a successful sample for further investigation in laboratories.

The sample capsule, carrying the cargo samples, was sent to Earth’s orbit from a distance of approximately 68,000 miles away. NASA’s navigation team played a critical role in ensuring the capsule’s safe landing, continuously refining the trajectory projections to reduce uncertainty. Their expertise in planning trajectories and their dedication to the mission’s success have been instrumental.

The successful delivery of the asteroid sample marks a significant milestone for NASA and offers scientists an incredible opportunity to unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s early history. This achievement represents a new phase in space exploration and sets the stage for further discoveries and advancements in our understanding of the universe.

Bronnen:
– NASA (@NASA) September 24, 2023

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Monsters van asteroïden zijn succesvol teruggekeerd naar de aarde tijdens NASA-missie

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

De allereerste monsters van een asteroïde landen veilig op aarde tijdens een historische NASA-missie

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

5 gigantische asteroïden die vandaag dicht langs de aarde zullen passeren, NASA onthult afstand en grootte

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

Monsters van asteroïden zijn succesvol teruggekeerd naar de aarde tijdens NASA-missie

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De allereerste monsters van een asteroïde landen veilig op aarde tijdens een historische NASA-missie

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

5 gigantische asteroïden die vandaag dicht langs de aarde zullen passeren, NASA onthult afstand en grootte

September 24, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Cookies begrijpen: wat u moet weten

September 24, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties