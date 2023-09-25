Indian Space Agency probeert Chandrayaan-3 Lander en Rover wakker te maken

Engineers at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have been making attempts to wake up the Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander and rover after a two-week lunar night. The ISRO announced on Friday that they have been trying to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to determine their wake-up condition. However, their attempts on Monday have not yielded any response yet.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the lunar south pole on August 23, making India the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing after the United States, Russia, and China. Following the landing, Pragyan rover explored the landing site and sent back images to Earth while Vikram conducted scientific experiments, including measuring the temperature of the lunar regolith’s top layer and analyzing the chemical composition of the lunar dust. The presence of sulfur in the lunar dust could provide insights into past volcanic activity.

The Pragyan rover was put into sleep mode on September 2, and the Vikram lander followed suit two days later. Although the mission had completed its primary objectives, the ISRO is hopeful that the lander and rover have survived the lunar night.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s second attempt to land on the moon. The previous mission, Chandrayaan-2, experienced a crash in 2019 due to a software glitch. However, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is still operational and continues to study the moon from lunar orbit.

Efforts to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will continue, but the chances of success are decreasing with each passing hour. The ISRO remains determined to explore and unlock the mysteries of the lunar south pole.

