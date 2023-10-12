Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Helderroze vlekken camoufleren jonge sterrenhopen in het balkspiraalstelsel

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 12, 2023
Helderroze vlekken camoufleren jonge sterrenhopen in het balkspiraalstelsel

A stunning new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals bright pink splotches of young star clusters camouflaging a barred spiral galaxy. The galaxy, known as NGC 5068, is located about 20 million light-years away from Earth in the southern region of the constellation Virgo. It has a diameter of approximately 45,000 light-years and features a prominent central structure shaped like a bar, densely packed with mature stars.

NGC 5068, like most galaxies, harbors a black hole at its center, hidden behind the central bar. This black hole exerts a strong gravitational pull, drawing the stars together. The foreground of the new image is adorned with bright pinkish-red patches, which represent thousands of hot, young star clusters emitting ultraviolet light. These patches are found along the galaxy’s spiral arms, where new stars typically form.

To observe the intricate features of NGC 5068, the new Hubble image combines data from ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared wavelengths. The swirling spiral arms of the galaxy can be faintly discerned by tracing the pattern of the bright pinkish-red patches encircling the central bar-shaped structure.

The galaxy NGC 5068 is also believed to host at least 110 Wolf-Rayet stars, old and massive stars that lose mass at an incredibly high rate. These stars are over 25 times the mass of our Sun and up to a million times more luminous. In comparison, our Milky Way galaxy contains around 220 Wolf-Rayet stars.

In addition to the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has also captured an infrared image of NGC 5068. This image forms part of a science campaign to study star formation in gaseous regions of nearby galaxies. The JWST has been building upon earlier Hubble observations, including a collection of 10,000 images of star clusters.

Bronnen:
– Nasa

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Fluorescentie gebruikt om stressniveaus te meten bij sojabonen die zijn blootgesteld aan ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties