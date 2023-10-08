Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Wetenschappers ontdekken mysterieuze lichtgevende Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) in de ruimte

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 8, 2023
Wetenschappers ontdekken mysterieuze lichtgevende Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) in de ruimte

Scientists have made a stunning discovery with the Hubble Space Telescope – a Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT). This fleeting explosion in visible wavelengths occurred in a region of space that is not associated with any known galaxy, making it all the more puzzling. LFBOTs are unexpected flashes in the universe, and their nature and origin remain a mystery.

The first LFBOT was detected in 2018, and since then, roughly one similar explosion has been detected each year. These explosions are among the most mysterious events in the universe, with only a handful of detections so far. The recent LFBOT, designated as AT2023fhn and nicknamed “The Finch,” exhibited typical characteristics of these events – a rapid increase in intensity followed by a quick fade within a few days.

The discovery of The Finch was made by the Zwicky Transient Facility, an observatory dedicated to spotting objects that change position or luminosity. However, it was only the Hubble Space Telescope that was able to precisely locate the explosion. The interesting aspect of The Finch is that it occurred between two galaxies, at distances of 50,000 and 15,000 light-years. This contradicts the previous belief that LFBOTs can only occur within host galaxies.

Scientists initially thought that LFBOTs were caused by a rare type of supernova, where a massive star violently sheds its outer atmosphere at the end of its life. All previous LFBOTs have been observed in the spiral arms of galaxies, which are known as stellar nurseries. These regions are hotbeds for ongoing star formation. However, The Finch challenges this theory by occurring far away from any host galaxy.

An alternative explanation for LFBOTs is the presence of intermediate mass black holes. These black holes, suspected to exist but not yet detected, fall between the mass gap of stellar mass black holes and supermassive black holes. They are believed to reside in the cores of globular clusters, and Hubble might be able to determine if there is a globular cluster in the outer fringes of one of the neighboring galaxies where The Finch occurred.

This discovery raises more questions about the nature and origins of LFBOTs. Further investigation and observations with powerful telescopes like Hubble may provide more insights into these mysterious explosions in the universe.

Bronnen:
– Image Credit: NASA, ESA, NSF’s NOIRLab, M Garlick, M Zamani
– Image Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, A Chrimes, Radboud University

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Voetafdrukken suggereren dat mensen 23,000 jaar geleden in Amerika zijn aangekomen: studie

Oktober 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Deze week in Science News: Vikingschatten, de zachte binnenkern van de aarde en Nobelprijswinnaars opgegraven

Oktober 8, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Oud Syrisch dorp weggevaagd door kosmische impact, zegt studie

Oktober 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Voetafdrukken suggereren dat mensen 23,000 jaar geleden in Amerika zijn aangekomen: studie

Oktober 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Deze week in Science News: Vikingschatten, de zachte binnenkern van de aarde en Nobelprijswinnaars opgegraven

Oktober 8, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Oud Syrisch dorp weggevaagd door kosmische impact, zegt studie

Oktober 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De Kuipergordel: een dieper mysterie dan eerder werd gedacht

Oktober 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties