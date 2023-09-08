Stadsleven

Een zeldzaam kosmisch geschenk: komeet Nishimura bezoekt de aarde

September 8, 2023
A newly discovered comet known as C/2023 P1 or “Nishimura” is making its way past Earth this week, marking its first visit in over 400 years. The green comet is already visible in the predawn sky and will become even brighter over the weekend. The best part is that it can be seen without the need for a telescope or binoculars.

To catch a glimpse of comet Nishimura in the Northern Hemisphere, observers will need to wake up early or stay up late. On September 10, it will rise at 5 a.m. each subsequent morning, appearing closer to sunrise. The ideal night to see Nishimura up close is on September 12 when it will be just 78 million miles away from Earth.

To locate the comet, look for the sickle shape of the Leo the Lion constellation above the east-northeastern horizon before sunrise. Nishimura will be visible near the planet Venus. As the days go by, the viewing window will become shorter, and the comet will be lower on the horizon until it becomes obscured by the glare of the sun on September 17.

This rare event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If you miss seeing comet Nishimura this time around, you’ll have to wait until 2435 for its return, assuming it isn’t destroyed by the sun’s gravitational pull before then.

In terms of visibility, Nishimura should be visible with the naked eye in clear and dark skies. However, it may be just barely visible under optimal conditions. Using binoculars, a telescope, or a camera designed for astronomy will likely yield better results. With the right equipment, you may be able to see the comet’s green haze or capture its long tail in a long exposure photo.

The comet was discovered by Hideo Nishimura, an amateur astronomer who captured its first image on August 11, 2023. Using a consumer digital camera with a 30-second exposure setting, Nishimura spotted the celestial object. It remains uncertain whether Earth passing through Nishimura’s trail is responsible for the Sigma-Hydrid meteor shower visible annually in December.

