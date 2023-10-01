Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Mariene biodiversiteit wordt elke 36 miljoen jaar verjongd, blijkt uit onderzoek

Scientists have discovered a remarkable pattern in the planet’s history. Every 36 million years, marine ecosystems experience a surge in biodiversity, rejuvenating the oceans. This phenomenon is driven by geological changes and plate tectonics.

According to research conducted by Professor Dietmar Muller of the University of Sydney, the surges in biodiversity coincide with alterations in the speed of seafloor spreading. This leads to cyclical changes in ocean basin depths and the transfer of water into the deep Earth, resulting in fluctuations in the flooding and drying up of continents. These periods of extensive shallow seas foster biodiversity.

The study identified peaks and troughs in marine biodiversity and linked them to changes in sea levels caused by the movement of tectonic plates. This research challenges previous explanations for long-term species changes and highlights the regular 36-million-year cycle.

Professor Muller explains, “The cycles are 36 million years long because of regular patterns in how tectonic plates are recycled into the convecting mantle, the mobile part of the deep Earth. It moves slowly, similar to hot, thick soup in a pot.”

This cycle, spanning millions of years, puts our existence into perspective. It is both awe-inspiring and humbling to think about how the planet has thrived long before our existence and will continue to do so long after we are gone.

In conclusion, the study reveals the recurring pattern of rejuvenation in marine biodiversity every 36 million years. It provides valuable insights into the processes of Earth’s evolution, highlighting the intricate interplay between geological changes and the flourishing of life in the oceans.

