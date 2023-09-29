Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Gepensioneerde NASA-astronaut analyseert de ruimtescène van Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

ByMamfo Brescia

September 29, 2023
Gepensioneerde NASA-astronaut analyseert de ruimtescène van Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

A retired NASA astronaut, Chris Hadfield, has deconstructed a scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to determine its accuracy in depicting space. The scene in question shows Peter Quill/Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, stranded in space without protective gear. Hadfield analyzed the scene and discussed the potential consequences of such a situation.

According to Hadfield, living outside of a spaceship without a spacesuit for about 30 seconds may not cause immediate harm. However, after approximately a minute and a half, irreversible damage would occur, leading to eventual death. Within 15 seconds, the oxygen in the blood would deplete, causing unconsciousness when it reaches the brain.

As for the visual effects in the scene, Hadfield mentioned that the swelling of Star-Lord’s face is realistic since blood would fizz, creating bubbles throughout the body. However, the instant freezing of his face would not occur without water present, as there is a significant amount of thermal mass to slow down the process.

Hadfield acknowledged that filmmakers often take artistic license when portraying space scenes, as most of the effects would occur internally. Despite the inaccuracies, he admired the overall portrayal of space in the movie.

Since his retirement from NASA, Hadfield has written books about his experiences and received recognition for his career. The scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 emphasizes the need for scientific accuracy in space-related media.

In the film’s storyline, Peter Quill survives his space ordeal and returns safely to Earth. There are hints of a potential standalone Star-Lord movie exploring his adjustment to life on Earth. Filmmaker James Gunn and Chris Pratt have reportedly discussed this concept.

Title: “Retired NASA Astronaut Analyzes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s Space Scene”
Sources: Vanity Fair, Digital Spy

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA breidt de activiteiten van New Horizons-ruimtevaartuigen uit voor multidisciplinaire wetenschap

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties