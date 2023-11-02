Nieuw onderzoek onthult alarmerende versnelling van de opwarming van de aarde

A recent study led by James Hansen, renowned scientist and early advocate for climate change awareness, has uncovered distressing findings regarding the Earth’s climate sensitivity to human-induced changes. Contrary to previous estimations, the research suggests that global heating is accelerating at a much faster rate than anticipated. If current trends persist, we could reach the critical temperature threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius outlined in the Paris climate agreement within the next decade, with a scorching increase of 2 degrees Celsius expected by 2050.

The gravity of these projections exceeds our prior expectations and foretells a future plagued by more frequent and severe climate events, posing unprecedented challenges for human survival. What is truly concerning is that a significant portion of this global heating is already “in the pipeline” due to sustained fossil fuel consumption. The study argues that the Earth’s sensitivity to the effects of fossil fuels is far greater than previously thought, exacerbating the rate of global warming and intensifying the impacts we are already witnessing.

In light of this climate emergency, Hansen and his research team advocate for urgent action in the form of a global carbon tax. Their proposal includes a more controversial strategy known as “solar geoengineering.” This unorthodox approach involves artificially dimming the Earth’s temperature by injecting sulphur into the atmosphere, creating a reflective shield that deflects sunlight away from the planet. While solar geoengineering is not without its detractors due to potential environmental risks, some scientists argue that this extraordinary measure is indispensable in averting catastrophic temperature increases.

This groundbreaking research serves as an unequivocal wake-up call, demanding immediate and concerted efforts to combat the climate crisis. While reducing emissions remains paramount, progress in transitioning to carbon-free energy sources and establishing effective carbon pricing mechanisms has been disappointingly slow. Consequently, temporary intervention through solar radiation management may be necessary to secure a brighter future for generations to come.

