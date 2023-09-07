Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschappers meten voor het eerst de grootte van de accretieschijf van een superzwaar zwart gat

Vicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Scientists have achieved a major milestone by measuring the size of the accretion disk surrounding a supermassive black hole for the first time. Accretion disks are rings of superheated gas, dust, and plasma that rotate around black holes. These disks are formed from the remnants of shredded stars, exoplanets, and other matter that was pulled toward the event horizon of the black hole. As accretion disks rotate, they emit various forms of electromagnetic radiation, such as X-rays, radio waves, and visible light, making them detectable by astronomers.

Accretion disks are most clearly visible in the infrared spectrum, emitting what researchers call a double-peak. This double-peak consists of a pair of energy spikes emitted by both halves of the accretion disk, providing information about their rotation. However, they can only reveal where the disks start and not where they end.

In a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists discovered a second double-peak originating from the outer edge of an accretion disk surrounding the supermassive black hole III Zw 002. By analyzing these double-peaks, researchers determined that the radius of the accretion disk is approximately 52.4 light-days, which is more than 9,000 times the distance from Earth to the sun.

The discovery of the second double-peak could help unravel the mysteries of supermassive black holes. It provides valuable insights into the geometry of the region and offers a glimpse into the inner structure and feeding process of active galaxies. The research team plans to continue monitoring the growth of the accretion disk surrounding III Zw 002 over time.

This breakthrough is not the only significant achievement in understanding accretion disks this year. In May, scientists successfully created artificial accretion disks in the laboratory using plasma for the first time, providing valuable insights into their formation.

