Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

De SkySafari-app biedt speciale functies voor het bekijken van ringvormige zonsverduisteringen

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 12, 2023
De SkySafari-app biedt speciale functies voor het bekijken van ringvormige zonsverduisteringen

The popular astronomy app, SkySafari, has introduced a new set of features to help skywatchers track and view the upcoming annular solar eclipse. Scheduled for Saturday, October 14, this eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect.

In order to assist users in following the eclipse, learning about the event, and receiving real-time alerts, SkySafari has launched the 2023 annular solar eclipse features for iOS users. Android users will have a similar feature available for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

Some of the key features included in the SkySafari eclipse update are a countdown timer to track the moon’s shadow as it moves across the western United States, an interactive map to help users find the best viewing locations, an eclipse simulator to visualize the eclipse at any specific time and location, and a shadow tracker to observe the movement of the moon’s shadow from a space perspective. The app also provides audio notifications with narrations about what to observe during each phase of the eclipse, as well as a viewing guide with tools and tips for safely observing the annular solar eclipse.

Aside from SkySafari, there are other notable apps that can enhance the experience of the annular solar eclipse. NASA has released the Eclipse Explorer 2023, which is an interactive map displaying the visibility of the eclipse. Meanwhile, the non-profit organization Astronomers Without Borders offers the “One Eclipse” app, providing users worldwide with a front-row seat experience of the annular solar eclipse.

Remember, it is crucial to never directly look at the sun, even during an eclipse. Certified solar filters should always be used to safely view the eclipse, whether it is partial or annular. It is essential to wear appropriate solar eclipse glasses, and solar filters must also be used for cameras, telescopes, and binoculars. For more detailed guidelines on safe solar observations, please refer to our “how to observe the sun safely” guide.

Bronnen:
– Source Article: Space.com
– SkySafari Website
– NASA Website
– Astronomers Without Borders Website

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Opwinding neemt toe voor de massale hemelvaart en zonsverduistering van het Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Het simuleren van achterwaartse tijdreizen kan natuurkundige problemen oplossen

Oktober 13, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

De aarde heeft ooit een extreme zonnestorm meegemaakt met verwoestende gevolgen, blijkt uit boomringen

Oktober 13, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

Opwinding neemt toe voor de massale hemelvaart en zonsverduistering van het Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het simuleren van achterwaartse tijdreizen kan natuurkundige problemen oplossen

Oktober 13, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De aarde heeft ooit een extreme zonnestorm meegemaakt met verwoestende gevolgen, blijkt uit boomringen

Oktober 13, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De Orioniden-meteorenregen: een spectaculaire hemelse gebeurtenis

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties