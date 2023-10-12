Stadsleven

Oktober 12, 2023
Noctis Labyrinthus: het verkennen van de Mars-canyons

Noctis Labyrinthus, a vast network of canyons stretching the length of Italy, is a fascinating region on Mars. Located between two extraordinary landmarks, the Tharsis Bulge and Valles Marineris, it holds significant geological and astrobiological potential.

This intricate system of canyons serves as the origin point for Valles Marineris, one of the longest canyons in the entire Solar System. On the other side lies the Tharsis Bulge, a region home to the tallest known volcanoes. All three regions are interconnected, making Noctis Labyrinthus a crucial part of this geological puzzle.

The formation of Noctis Labyrinthus can be attributed to the growth of Tharsis. As Tharsis expanded, it exerted pressure on the Martian crust, causing it to crack and create this complex network of canyons. It is believed that this expansion might also be responsible for the formation of Valles Marineris, the long rift valley that extends eastward from Noctis Labyrinthus.

The deep canyons of Noctis Labyrinthus are characterized by a criss-cross pattern, with some sections measuring up to 30 kilometers in length and 6 kilometers in depth. The area also exhibits various geological features such as landslides, graben, and extensive dune fields. These features provide valuable insights into the geological history of Mars, especially before the formation of Tharsis.

Thanks to the European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission, we now have a remarkable 3D rendering of Noctis Labyrinthus. The mission’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera has been orbiting Mars since 2003, capturing stunning views of the Red Planet.

Research suggests that Noctis Labyrinthus might have harbored flowing lava and water lakes in the past, creating a favorable environment for life. The presence of volcanic activity and water raises intriguing possibilities for the existence of ancient microbial lifeforms on Mars.

The study of Noctis Labyrinthus and its adjacent regions continues to unveil the secrets of Mars. Its unique geological formations and potential for hosting life make it a captivating subject for further exploration and research.

