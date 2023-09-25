Extreme Heat May Lead to Mammal Extinction in 250 Million Years, Study Finds

A recent study suggests that extreme heat caused by the merging of Earth’s continents into one supercontinent could lead to the extinction of all mammals, including humans, in 250 million years. The study utilized supercomputer climate models to predict the future effects of tectonic movements and increased carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions on the planet.

As the continents merge, volcanic eruptions release large amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere, causing the planet to warm significantly. This rise in temperature would create an uninhabitable environment for mammals, as they are better adapted to cold climates and struggle to cope with extreme heat. The future supercontinent would be largely inhospitable, with only 8% to 16% of its land area suitable for habitation.

Dr. Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of the study from the University of Bristol, explained that the combined effects of continentality, a hotter sun, and increased CO2 levels would result in temperatures between 40C to 50C, making it impossible for mammals to find food and water sources. Humans, like other species, would be unable to cool their bodies through sweat, ultimately leading to their demise.

The study predicts that CO2 levels could rise from the current 400 parts per million (ppm) to over 600 ppm by the time the supercontinent, called Pangea Ultima, forms. The researchers emphasize the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to prevent these future scenarios from occurring sooner.

The study’s co-author, Dr. Eunice Lo, stressed the urgency of addressing the current climate crisis, as extreme heat is already affecting human health. It is crucial to work towards achieving net-zero emissions as soon as possible to mitigate the harmful consequences of rising temperatures.

In addition, the researchers suggest that when considering the habitability of other planets, the distribution of continents should be taken into account. A planet within the habitable zone of a solar system may still be uninhabitable if the continents are concentrated in one supercontinent.

This study highlights the potential dire consequences of climate change and reinforces the need for immediate action to mitigate its effects. While the projected timeframe is millions of years into the future, the current impact of rising temperatures should not be ignored.

Bronnen:

– Study led by Dr. Alexander Farnsworth and Dr. Eunice Lo from the University of Bristol, published in Nature Geoscience