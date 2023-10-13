Stadsleven

Wetenschap

De verbazingwekkende ringvormige zonsverduistering: een hemels fenomeen om te aanschouwen

ByMamfo Brescia

Oktober 13, 2023
De verbazingwekkende ringvormige zonsverduistering: een hemels fenomeen om te aanschouwen

On Saturday, millions of people in the Americas will have the opportunity to witness a captivating astronomical event – an annular solar eclipse. As long as the weather permits, observers within the path of the eclipse will witness the moon passing in front of the sun, creating a remarkable spectacle.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon aligns itself between Earth and the sun, partially blocking the sun’s face along a narrow path on Earth’s surface. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the annular eclipse does not completely obscure the sun. Instead, it appears like a ring of fire in the sky, with the dark disk of the moon superimposed upon the sun’s larger, bright face.

The upcoming eclipse will be visible along a path that spans parts of the United States, Mexico, and several countries in Central and South America. It is important to note that the maximum obscuring of the sun will occur in specific parts of the United States at various times throughout the day.

It is vital to take proper precautions when attempting to observe a solar eclipse. Looking directly at the sun without specialized eye protection can cause severe eye injury. During an annular solar eclipse, the sun is never fully blocked by the moon, making it unsafe to view without the appropriate eye protection. Regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient safety and should not be used for viewing the sun.

Solar eclipses differ from lunar eclipses, which occur when the Earth is positioned between the moon and the sun, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. Lunar eclipses are visible from a much wider area compared to solar eclipses.

The moon’s close proximity to Earth during an annular solar eclipse allows it to nearly cover the sun’s face, creating a breathtaking spectacle. The size difference between the Earth, moon, and sun emphasizes the remarkable nature of this celestial display.

While we eagerly await the annular solar eclipse this Saturday, it is important to remember that safety should always be a priority when observing such events.

Bronnen: Reuters

By Mamfo Brescia

