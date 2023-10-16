Maanwegen: het pad aanleggen voor maanverkenning

The recent discovery of water in the highlands around the south pole of the Moon has sparked renewed interest in lunar exploration. As scientists consider the Moon as a potential outpost for deep space missions, the need for infrastructure becomes apparent. Setting up factories, observatories, spaceports, propellant plants, and habitats on the lunar surface requires a fundamental component – roads.

The lunar regolith, or topsoil, poses a challenge for vehicles and equipment on the Moon’s surface. Its fine, coarse grains behave like a liquid, easily entering cracks and causing damage. To overcome this hazard, scientists have explored various solutions, from gecko-inspired lint rollers to liquid nitrogen sprays. However, building roads offers a simpler and more effective approach.

Past missions, such as the Apollo 17 rover, experienced issues due to excessive lunar dust. After losing its fender, the rover collected so much dust that the astronauts had to improvise a cooling solution using lunar maps. The Soviet Lunokod 2 rover even ceased its operations when its radiator became covered in lunar dust. Dust-related failures have been observed in other lunar surface missions as well.

To address this challenge, the European Space Agency (ESA) has developed a groundbreaking system known as PAVER. Using a 12-kilowatt carbon dioxide laser, researchers can melt simulated moondust, transforming it into a glassy, flat surface. This technology allows the creation of triangular-shaped paver blocks that not only withstand crushing but can also be easily repaired.

PAVER is a demonstration of in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), a necessary concept as it would be impractical to transport all required materials from Earth to the Moon. By utilizing lunar resources, including moondust, the construction of landing pads and roads becomes feasible.

According to the ESA team, a landing pad measuring 100 square meters with a thickness of two centimeters can be completed within 115 days. This innovative approach to road construction on the Moon opens up possibilities for future lunar exploration and the establishment of a lunar gateway for deep space missions.

Bronnen:

– Moon Roads. (Image Credit: ESA)

– The Apollo 17 lunar rover. (Image Credit: NASA)

– ESA hosts competition for visionary business ideas to develop lunar economy

– The future missions that will keep Chandrayaan 3 company around the lunar south pole