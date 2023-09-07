Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests

ByRobert Andreas

September 7, 2023
Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests

Archaeologists have long debated the origins and purpose of tennis ball-sized “spheroids” discovered in ancient sites. A recent study led by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem sheds light on the matter. The researchers examined 150 limestone spheroids dating back 1.4 million years, found in Israel’s ’Ubeidiya archaeological site. Using 3D analysis, they found evidence that these spheres were intentionally crafted.

The study suggests that the early hominins, whose exact lineage is still unknown, were attempting to achieve the perfect sphere. While the stones did not become smoother during the process, they did become markedly more spherical. The researchers argue that this intentional shaping indicates a preconceived idea and cognitive capacity among our ancient ancestors.

The discovery opens up possibilities for further study. Julia Cabanas, an archaeologist at France’s National Museum of Natural History, suggests that similar techniques could be applied to other spheroids, such as those found in the Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania dating back 2 million years. Unraveling the purpose behind these spheres, however, remains a mystery.

Various theories have been proposed. Some speculate that the spheroids were used as tools for extracting marrow from bones or grinding up plants. Others believe they may have had symbolic or artistic value. Cabanas acknowledges that all hypotheses are possible but admits that the true answers may never be known.

This new study adds to our understanding of the early human ancestors’ cognitive abilities and their capacity for purposefully shaping objects. The intentional creation of these spheres demonstrates a level of planning and skill among ancient hominins that was previously unknown.

Bronnen:
– Title: Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests
– Source: TheGuardian.com

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Daling van de lithiumconcentratie in zeewater gekoppeld aan klimaat en tektonische activiteit

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

NASA's Ingenuity-helikopter opent de deur voor magnetische veldstudies op Mars

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Nieuws

Een revolutie in de gebruikerservaring: de evolutie van displaypaneeltechnologie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties