De commerciële walvisvangst in de 20e eeuw leidde tot verlies van genetische diversiteit bij walvissen, zo blijkt uit onderzoek

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 2, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University has revealed the lasting impact of commercial whaling on the genetic diversity of present-day whale populations. The study compared DNA samples extracted from whale bones found near abandoned whaling stations on South Georgia Island in the south Atlantic Ocean to DNA from contemporary whale populations. The researchers discovered strong evidence of the loss of maternal DNA lineages among blue and humpback whales.

Maternal lineages are crucial to the cultural memory of whales, including knowledge of feeding and breeding locations that are passed down from one generation to another. The loss of maternal lineages implies the loss of this vital knowledge. The findings, published in the Journal of Heredity, shed light on the significant consequences of commercial whaling.

South Georgia Island, located approximately 800 miles southeast of the Falkland Islands, was home to several whaling stations from the early 20th century through the 1960s. During this period, over 2 million whales were killed in the Southern Hemisphere, including 175,000 near South Georgia Island. The island still bears witness to this slaughter, with numerous preserved whale bones scattered across its surface.

While whale populations in the South Atlantic have started to recover since the cessation of commercial whaling, whale sightings near South Georgia Island remain infrequent, suggesting the possibility of localized extinctions. The absence of whales for six decades indicates a loss of cultural memory, with the current small numbers of whales potentially rediscovering their historical feeding grounds.

The study analyzed DNA extracted from whale bones found on South Georgia Island, focusing on humpback, blue, and fin whales. While the genetic diversity among these whales remains high, the researchers detected a loss of maternal DNA lineages in the blue and humpback populations. However, due to limited availability, they were unable to detect differences in diversity between pre- and post-whaling DNA samples from Southern Hemisphere fin whales.

Given that some whale species can live up to 100 years, there is a chance that present-day whales were alive during the whaling era. As these whales perish, there is a risk of further loss of maternal lineages. Therefore, preserving genetic information from existing whale populations is crucial.

The study emphasizes the importance of understanding the past and preserving genetic information. With climate change leading to rising temperatures, the DNA in the whale bones on South Georgia Island may deteriorate over time. Preserving this genetic history indefinitely will help researchers reconstruct the history of whale populations and comprehend the true impact of past whaling activities.

Source: Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute

By Vicky Stavropoulou

