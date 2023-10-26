Een kijkje in de raadselachtige wereld van donkere sterrenstelsels

Dark matter, a mysterious and elusive substance that makes up a significant portion of our universe, continues to fascinate astronomers. While it remains largely unobservable, scientific models suggest that dark matter constitutes a whopping 26% of the cosmos, surpassing the amount of ordinary matter that we can see.

In the quest to understand the secrets of the universe, astronomers have encountered galaxies whose composition is predominantly dark matter. One such discovery was the Dragonfly 44 Ultra Diffuse Galaxy (UDG) in 2016. Despite its mass being comparable to our Milky Way, the lack of bright stars and typical galactic structure hinted at the dominance of dark matter within this enigmatic galaxy.

Scientists have also come across “near-dark galaxies,” which fall just short of being entirely dark. These galaxies possess limited luminosity and contain a substantial amount of dark matter. In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers may have recently identified the largest near-dark galaxy to date.

Dubbed the “Nube” galaxy, this celestial body is estimated to be approximately 10 billion years old. Its discovery came about through an analysis of data collected by the IAC Stripe 82 Legacy Project, which focused on a specific region of the sky imaged by the SDSS Telescope. What sets Nube apart is its remarkable half-mass radius of 22,500 light years, three times larger than the average UDG.

Furthermore, the Nube galaxy exhibits an incredibly low level of optical emissions, resulting in a surface brightness of only 26.75 mag/arcsec2. To put this into perspective, regular UDGs, which are already considered among the faintest galaxies in the observable universe, have a surface brightness that is ten times brighter. In fact, deep-sky objects above 22 mag/arcsec are regarded as faint, with a completely dark sky measuring at a surface brightness of 21.8 mag/arcsec.

With a stellar mass of approximately 390 million times that of our Sun, Nube pales in comparison to the luminosity of the Milky Way. However, it is important to note that even typical UDGs contain only 1% as many stars as our home galaxy, making comparing the two types of galaxies somewhat unfair.

The discovery of the Nube galaxy has ignited captivating discussions among scientists regarding its origins and unique properties. Is its peculiar nature a result of its formation, or did something transformative occur later on? The future holds exciting prospects for unraveling the enigma of these dark galaxies.

FAQ

Q: What is dark matter?

A: Dark matter is a form of matter that does not emit, absorb, or reflect light, making it invisible and indetectable through traditional means. It is believed to make up about 26% of the universe.

Q: What is a near-dark galaxy?

A: A near-dark galaxy refers to a galaxy that possesses limited luminosity and contains a substantial amount of dark matter. These galaxies are not entirely dark but come close to meeting that definition.

Q: How was the Nube galaxy discovered?

A: The Nube galaxy was identified through an analysis of data from the IAC Stripe 82 Legacy Project. The project focused on a specific region of the sky imaged by the SDSS Telescope.

Q: How does the Nube galaxy compare to the Milky Way?

A: The Nube galaxy has a stellar mass approximately 390 million times that of our Sun, while the Milky Way is about 3,800 times more massive. However, comparing the two is challenging since even typical UDGs have significantly fewer stars than the Milky Way.

Q: What do the discovery of dark galaxies imply?

A: The discovery of dark galaxies raises intriguing questions about the origins and nature of such celestial bodies. Scientists are fascinated by whether their peculiar properties emerged during formation or were the result of later transformative events.