A recent scientific breakthrough has brought hope that the extinct Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, and other long-lost species could one day be resurrected. Scientists have successfully recovered and sequenced RNA molecules from a preserved Tasmanian tiger specimen in a museum in Stockholm. This is the first time RNA molecules have been isolated and decoded from an extinct species.

The Tasmanian tiger, a large carnivorous marsupial, went extinct about 80 years ago. It was found on the island of Tasmania and was known for its dark stripes, dog-like head, and powerful jaws. Europeans began hunting the species in the late 19th century to prevent them from killing off livestock, leading to their eventual extinction.

The recent study focused on understanding the genetic makeup of the Tasmanian tiger, which could potentially pave the way for bringing the species back. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) played a crucial role in the study. RNA is similar to DNA and is present in all living cells. It carries genetic information from the genome to the rest of the cell, directing cellular function.

The researchers extracted millions of strands of RNA from the Tasmanian tiger specimen and are studying them to learn more about the biology of the extinct species. This newfound knowledge could contribute to future efforts to revive the Tasmanian tiger and possibly other extinct species.

The concept of de-extinction is not limited to science fiction. In recent years, there have been attempts to bring back extinct species like the woolly mammoth through gene editing. Colossal Laboratories and Biosciences, for instance, is researching how to reprogram elephant DNA with mammoth characteristics. They also have plans to resurrect the dodo and the Tasmanian tiger.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and Shantou University in China have also revealed plans to resurrect the Christmas Island rat, a smaller mammal.

These scientific advancements offer hope for the restoration of lost species and hold the potential to reshape ecosystems and biodiversity in the future.

