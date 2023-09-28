Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

China lanceert met succes nieuwe Yaogan-verkenningssatelliet

ByRobert Andreas

September 28, 2023
China lanceert met succes nieuwe Yaogan-verkenningssatelliet

China has successfully launched another Yaogan reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The Long March 4C rocket took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. This launch marks the fourth satellite in the Yaogan 33 series.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced the successful launch, which is dedicated to scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief. Yaogan satellites are known for their synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities, enabling the acquisition of detailed images of the Earth’s surface even through clouds and during nighttime. However, specific details about Yaogan 33 (04) have not been disclosed.

This launch closely follows the liftoff of the third Yaogan 33 satellite earlier in the month. Both spacecrafts flew on a Long March 4C rocket from the same launch center. The recent launch was China’s 45th successful launch for the year, after experiencing its first failed launch of 2023 with a Ceres-1 solid rocket operated by Galactic Energy.

Overall, China’s space program continues to progress, with a focus on military reconnaissance and scientific objectives. The successful launch of the Yaogan 33 (04) satellite contributes to the country’s growing capabilities in remote sensing and its efforts in disaster management and agricultural development.

Bronnen:
– China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
– Amerikaanse ruimtemacht

(Note: URLs removed)

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA breidt de activiteiten van New Horizons-ruimtevaartuigen uit voor multidisciplinaire wetenschap

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties