Enhanced Rock Weathering: A Transformative Carbon Removal Technology

Enhanced rock weathering (ERW) is revolutionizing the field of carbon removal, attracting significant investment from notable players like Microsoft. This innovative technology, based on mineral-rich rocks such as basalt, offers a scalable solution that not only sequesters carbon in oceans but also replenishes nutrients in tired soils.

The process of ERW is relatively straightforward. Mineral-rich rocks, like basalt, are crushed into a fine powder and spread over fields and grasslands. As the rock reacts with CO2 and water in the atmosphere, carbonates are formed, effectively locking away the CO2. Over time, these carbonates gradually leach into rivers, streams, and ultimately end up at the bottom of the ocean.

Although the efficacy of ERW is not in question, there are still concerns about the scientific robustness supporting its claims. However, interest in ERW has skyrocketed, with commercial entities expressing a tremendous amount of interest in the technology’s potential.

Basalt, often referred to as the “mother rock,” is an ideal candidate for scaling up ERW efforts due to its abundance on Earth. It is rich in the essential elements required for carbon capture, such as calcium and magnesium silicates, as well as essential nutrients like phosphorus and potassium for crops. Olivine, another mineral with sequestering powers, has also gained attention. Companies like Eion Carbon are exploring the use of olivine for carbon removal purposes.

In addition to basalt and olivine, unused concrete could also serve as a potential aggregate for ERW. Although the concrete option is still under development, pulverizing waste concrete into a fine dust shows promise as an effective carbon sequestration method.

ERW has vast potential for addressing carbon emissions. Its simple application process requires no external energy input, making it an attractive carbon removal solution. While basalt remains the leading choice, other aggregates like olivine and concrete are being explored for their unique benefits.

As ERW continues to evolve, robust methodologies for verifying CO2 removal must be established. With ongoing research and commercial interest, enhanced rock weathering holds great promise as a transformative technology for combating climate change.

