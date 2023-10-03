Stadsleven

Wetenschap

Een reis door de geschiedenis van zwarte gaten

Oktober 3, 2023
Black holes have intrigued scientists and sparked the imagination of the public for centuries. The concept of a black hole as a region in space where gravity is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape, was first postulated by the English natural philosopher John Michell in 1783. However, it would take more than two centuries to obtain concrete evidence of their existence.

The term “black hole” was coined by American physicist John Wheeler in 1967, marking a significant milestone in our understanding of these enigmatic cosmic entities. The first candidate object widely accepted as a black hole was Cygnus X-1, an X-ray source discovered in 1971.

Today, we have identified several categories of black holes based on their properties and formation mechanisms. Primordial black holes are theorized to have formed in the early universe, while stellar black holes are the remnants of massive stars that have exhausted their nuclear fuel and collapsed under their own gravity.

But how do we know that there are millions of black holes out there, even if we can’t detect them directly? Scientists rely on indirect observations and their understanding of the laws of physics. For instance, researchers study the movement of stars around invisible objects to infer the presence of a black hole.

Furthermore, the detection of gravitational waves, ripples in the fabric of spacetime caused by the acceleration of massive objects, has provided compelling evidence for the existence of black holes. These waves were first observed in 2015 and have since confirmed the existence of binary black hole mergers and the subsequent release of gravitational energy.

While there is still much we don’t know about black holes, continued research and technological advancements in the field of astronomy promise to shed further light on these intriguing cosmic phenomena.

Sources: John Michell, John Wheeler, Cygnus X-1, Gravitational Waves

By Gabriël Botha

