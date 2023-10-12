Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Welsh University draagt ​​bij aan ruimtetelescoopmissie die de schepping van het heelal onderzoekt

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 12, 2023
Welsh University draagt ​​bij aan ruimtetelescoopmissie die de schepping van het heelal onderzoekt

Cardiff University in Wales will be providing expertise and technology for a space telescope mission that aims to study the creation of the universe. The project will specifically focus on the Big Bang and how the universe was formed over 13.7 billion years ago.

The mission, known as LiteBIRD, will analyze the remnants left behind from the Big Bang. The satellite will test the current theory surrounding the universe’s formation, including the concept of cosmological inflation, which suggests that the universe rapidly expanded immediately after the Big Bang.

LiteBIRD aims to launch in the early 2030s and will consist of a combination of high, mid, and low frequency telescopes. Professors Peter Hargrave and Erminia Calabrese of Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy will lead the UK contribution to the mission. They will be responsible for designing and building the optics for two of the telescopes.

With the help of Cardiff University’s “unique technologies,” the mission hopes to effectively investigate the properties of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) light. This will enable scientists to search for evidence of gravitational waves that could have been caused by inflation right after the Big Bang. The findings will either confirm or rule out various inflation models, providing a deeper understanding of the origins of our universe.

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has provided an initial funding of £2.7m for the project, which will be used to design the specialized telescopes and produce the necessary lenses and filters at Cardiff University.

This collaboration between Cardiff University and the LiteBIRD consortium marks a significant contribution to the exploration of the universe’s creation and will further enhance our understanding of how it all began.

Bronnen:
– BBC Nieuws: [link]
– Britse ruimtevaartorganisatie

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Fluorescentie gebruikt om stressniveaus te meten bij sojabonen die zijn blootgesteld aan ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties