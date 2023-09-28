Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Astroscale’s Debris Removal Spacecraft Ready for Launch, but Delayed Due to Recent Rocket Lab Failure

ByGabriël Botha

September 28, 2023
Astroscale’s Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) spacecraft, designed to inspect and remove an upper stage left in low Earth orbit, is complete and ready for its mission. ADRAS-J will rendezvous with and inspect the upper stage of an H-2A rocket that was launched in 2009. The spacecraft, weighing 150 kilograms, will use cameras to better characterize the debris for a future removal mission.

Gene Fujii, chief engineer of Astroscale, highlighted the significance of this mission, stating that it is the world’s first attempt to safely approach and characterize an existing piece of large debris through rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO). ADRAS-J will demonstrate key aspects of RPO technologies, including launching into the proper orbit, absolute and relative navigation, and flying around the client object.

Mike Lindsay, chief technology officer at Astroscale, emphasized the importance of understanding how debris behaves in space to better manage and remediate the environment. ADRAS-J will provide valuable data on the debris and help determine if the necessary instruments and data are available for future debris removal missions.

Astroscale’s ADRAS-J is phase one of the Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration (CRD2) program initiated by the Japanese space agency, JAXA. Phase two, which involves the actual removal of the debris, is yet to be contracted.

However, Astroscale’s plans for a November launch of ADRAS-J are currently on hold due to a recent launch failure by Rocket Lab, the launch provider for the mission. Rocket Lab is investigating the failure and has not announced a new launch date yet. Astroscale officials, however, remain confident and flexible, stating that they will be ready to proceed with the mission whenever Rocket Lab is ready to return to flight.

Sources: Astroscale, SpaceNews

