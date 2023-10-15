Stadsleven

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 15, 2023
Astronomen observeren enorme stofwolken gevormd door botsing van ijswerelden

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting a massive dust cloud resulting from the collision between two ice worlds in the ASASSN-21qj system, located 1,800 lightyears away from Earth. The collision created a dust cloud that has moved in front of the host star and caused it to dim over time. The tell-tale increase in infrared wavelengths before the dimming of the star provided evidence of the collision. The results of this observation have been published in the journal Nature.

The impact event brought hidden material, normally buried beneath layers of hydrogen and helium in giant planets, to the surface. The release of a significant amount of water vapor cooled the post-impact body down to 1000K (726°C), shedding light on the planet’s internal composition.

Scientists were able to determine that the collision involved two ice giant exoplanets due to calculations, computer models, and a brightening observed in the infrared frequencies by an amateur astronomer. This collision is reminiscent of the relationship between Uranus and Neptune in our own Solar System.

Over a period of approximately three years, the dust cloud moved in front of the host star as observed from Earth. In the coming years, the cloud is predicted to expand, eventually smearing around the orbit of the celestial body resulting from the collision. Astronomers plan to use both ground and space-based instruments to continue studying the debris cloud, speculating that it may coalesce into one or multiple moons around the new planet.

This discovery opens up new opportunities to investigate the interior composition of giant planets and gain insights into the dynamics of planet formation through collisions. Further research will contribute to our understanding of the formation and evolution of planetary systems.

