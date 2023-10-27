Anisotropisch rooster onthult nieuwe mogelijkheden in chirale nanofotonica

Chirality, the property of asymmetry that distinguishes an object from its mirror image, is a fundamental concept in various scientific fields. In the realm of nanophotonics, achieving strong chiral light-matter interactions remains a significant challenge. However, recent research led by Dr. Li Guangyuan at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), Chinese Academy of Sciences, has demonstrated an innovative approach to induce strong chirality in metasurfaces through the use of anisotropic lattice structures.

In their study published in Laser & Photonics Reviews, the research group unveiled the powerful chiroptical responses resulting from anisotropic lattice configurations. By breaking the periodic symmetry in the x- and y-directions while maintaining the mirror symmetry of the nanostructures, they were able to generate strong planar chirality without compromising the quality factor (Q factor).

Under normal incidence, the silicon metasurface exhibited a planar chiral mode with a circular dichroism (CD) of 0.37 and a Q factor of 1220. This Q factor was several times higher than that of planar bound states continuum (BIC) metasurfaces. Additionally, the researchers observed that the sign of the CD value could be inverted by adjusting the lattice period in the x direction relative to that in the y direction. This flexibility in tuning the chiral response opens up new avenues for designing chiroptical devices with desired characteristics.

The breakthrough lies in the utilization of surface lattice resonances (SLRs), which arise from the coherent coupling between localized resonances and the Rayleigh anomaly. SLRs offer excellent spectral tunability and the ability to suppress absorption and radiation losses. By leveraging these properties, the researchers were able to achieve a maximum simulated CD of 0.86 and a Q factor as high as 1700.

The findings hold significant implications for various applications, including chiral sensing and wavefront modulations. The high-Q and strong chiroptical metasurfaces developed by Dr. Li’s team have the potential to revolutionize the field of chiral nanophotonics, paving the way for advancements in biochemical chiral sensing, chiral emission or lasing, and chiral nonlinear responses.

FAQ:

Q: What is chirality?

A: Chirality refers to the property of an object that cannot coincide with its mirror image by translation or rotation.

Q: What are metasurfaces?

A: Metasurfaces are artificial sub-wavelength structures that enable fine control of light-matter interactions.

Q: What is the quality factor (Q factor)?

A: The quality factor is a measure of the efficiency of energy storage and dissipation in a resonant system.

Q: What are surface lattice resonances (SLRs)?

A: Surface lattice resonances are coherent couplings between localized resonances and the Rayleigh anomaly, providing spectral tunability and minimizing losses in electromagnetic systems.

Q: What are the potential applications of high-Q and strong chiroptical metasurfaces?

A: These metasurfaces have promising applications in chiral sensing and wavefront modulations.