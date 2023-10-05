Oude architectuurtechniek inspireert nieuwe aanpak om de prestaties van metaal-organische raamwerken te verbeteren

Researchers at KAUST have developed a novel method for tailoring nanoscale windows in metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), drawing inspiration from a centuries-old architectural technique. MOFs are porous materials that hold promise for a range of applications, including gas separation and medical fields.

The researchers used a molecular version of an architectural technique known as an “arch-forming centering formwork” to guide the formation of MOFs with predetermined window shapes and sizes. By controlling the arrangement of building blocks called supertetrahedra (ST), the team was able to design and create MOFs with varying window sizes.

The team developed centering structure-directing agents (cSDA) to control the alignment of ST and form MOFs with new window shapes and sizes. One set of cSDAs resulted in small windows, while another set created larger windows. These tailored MOFs demonstrated impressive performance in oxygen adsorption, making them suitable for medical and aerospace applications where high oxygen storage capacity is crucial.

Additionally, the cSDA concept offers several advantages for enhancing MOF performance. It allows for the partitioning of large windows into smaller ones, which could be beneficial for chemical separations. The approach also increases the internal pore surface area, improving gas storage and enhancing the stability of the MOF framework.

This research introduces a powerful strategy in reticular chemistry for developing customized MOFs with applications in energy security and environmental sustainability.

Title: Ancient Architectural Technique Inspires New Approach to Enhancing Metal-Organic Framework Performance

Source: KAUST

Referenties:

– “Face-directed assembly of tailored isoreticular MOFs using centring structure-directing agents” by Marina Barsukova, Aleksandr Sapianik, Vincent Guillerm, Aleksander Shkurenko, Aslam C. Shaikh, Prakash Parvatkar, Prashant M. Bhatt, Mickaele Bonneau, Abdulhadi Alhaji, Osama Shekhah, Salvador R. G. Balestra, Rocio Semino, Guillaume Maurin, and Mohamed Eddaoudi, 2 October 2023, Nature Synthesis.

– Definities:

– Nanoscale: Refers to a length scale that is extremely small, typically on the order of nanometers (nm), which is one billionth of a meter. Materials and systems at the nanoscale exhibit unique properties and behaviors.

– Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs): Porous materials composed of metal-to-organic ligand interactions that have potential applications in gas separation and storage.