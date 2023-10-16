Kunstmatige intelligentie detecteert en classificeert Supernova

A new breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize the way we discover and study supernovas. The Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot), an automated machine-learning algorithm, has successfully detected, identified, and classified its first supernova without human intervention. This could greatly accelerate the process of analyzing supernovas and allow astronomers to focus more on understanding the origins of these cosmic explosions.

Currently, the discovery and classification of supernovas rely on a combination of human astronomers and computers. However, this new AI program could eliminate the need for human involvement. Over the past six years, astronomers have spent approximately 2,200 hours visually inspecting and classifying supernova candidates. By automating this process, BTSbot frees up more time for researchers to explore the underlying causes of these powerful stellar events.

The team behind BTSbot, led by Professor Adam Miller from Northwestern University, believes that this breakthrough is a significant step forward. The program not only detected and identified a supernova but also communicated with another telescope to confirm the discovery. As the AI algorithms continue to improve, they will be able to isolate specific subtypes of supernova, further expanding our knowledge of these phenomena.

Supernovas occur when dying stars exhaust their nuclear fuel and undergo a cataclysmic explosion. These events can be so bright that they outshine all the stars in their galaxy. However, detecting supernovas is a challenging task because they are relatively rare and can easily be missed. Robotic telescopes currently scan the sky for transient objects that weren’t present in previous images, which could indicate a supernova.

To train the AI, BTSbot was exposed to over 1.4 million historical images of celestial events, including supernovas and other explosive phenomena. This training enabled the program to accurately identify the newly spotted supernova candidate, known as SN2023tyk. The AI not only located the supernova but also collected its spectrum, crucial for confirming its classification.

The successful collaboration between BTSbot and astronomers proves that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we study supernovas. By automating the process of detection and classification, researchers can spend more time analyzing the vast amount of data collected and develop new hypotheses to explain these cosmic explosions.

Bronnen:

- Source Article: Move over, human astronomers! Artificial intelligence (AI) could soon be doing your supernova hunting for you.

– Definities:

– Supernova: een krachtige explosie die plaatsvindt aan het einde van de levenscyclus van een ster.

– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The development of computer systems that can perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence.

– Transient object: An astronomical object that appears and disappears over a relatively short period.

– Spectrum: The range of colors or wavelengths of light emitted or absorbed by an object.