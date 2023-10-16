Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

AI-ondersteund supernovadetectiesysteem stroomlijnt astronomisch onderzoek

Oktober 16, 2023
A team of astronomers led by Northwestern University has developed the world’s first AI-assisted, fully automatic supernova detection, identification, and classification system. This powerful tool has the potential to significantly streamline large studies of exploding stars in the future. It has already detected its first supernova, marking a major achievement in the field.

Traditionally, supernova detection involved a combination of automated systems and human verification methods. Robotic telescopes would scan the sky for new potential supernova sources, and once a candidate was found, humans would operate telescopes with spectrographs to collect the source’s spectrum. The new AI model, known as the “Bright Transient Survey Bot” (BTSbot), aims to eliminate the need for human involvement in this process.

The researchers trained the BTSbot machine learning algorithm using 1.4 million images from 16,000 astronomical sources, including evidence of past supernovae, galaxies, and flaring stars. With this training, the AI system was able to identify a new supernova candidate and automatically request a spectrum reading from a robotic telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California. It successfully identified the supernova candidate as a “stellar explosion” caused by a fully exploded white dwarf star and shared its findings with the astronomical community.

By automating the detection and identification process, the BTSbot frees up valuable time for human scientists to analyze their observations and develop new hypotheses about cosmic explosions. This tool has the potential to revolutionize supernova research by significantly reducing the time and effort needed for detection.

While AI-assisted supernova detection is a major breakthrough, astronomers can still appreciate the beauty of supernovae through manual observation. Several captivating supernova discoveries have been made in recent memory, each providing valuable insights into the nature of these cosmic events.

In conclusion, the development of an AI-assisted supernova detection system is a significant advancement in astronomical research. It not only saves time and resources but also allows scientists to delve deeper into their observations and explore new ideas about the origins of the universe’s explosive phenomena.

Definities:
– Supernova: A powerful and luminous event that occurs during the destruction of a star, often resulting in the ejection of its outer layers and the release of a tremendous amount of energy.
– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines, particularly computer systems, to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and decision-making.

Source: Northwestern University Team

