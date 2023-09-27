Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx-missie verzamelt met succes ruimterotsen van asteroïde

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 27, 2023
NASA's OSIRIS-REx-missie verzamelt met succes ruimterotsen van asteroïde

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a major milestone in space exploration by successfully collecting samples from the asteroid Bennu. The mission, launched in 2016, aimed to collect space rocks from a potentially dangerous asteroid and bring them back to Earth for analysis. On September 24, 2023, the sample return capsule from the mission touched down in the desert at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range.

The samples were collected from Bennu in October 2020 by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. The sealed canister containing the samples has now been opened by scientists. This marks a significant achievement as it is a rarely attempted feat to collect and retrieve space rocks from an asteroid.

The samples collected from Bennu are expected to provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the formation of planets. These space rocks are older than our planet and can potentially reveal details about the early history of Earth and other celestial bodies.

NASA scientists are particularly interested in studying the composition and structure of the asteroid’s surface, as well as any organic molecules or water that may be present. By analyzing these samples, they hope to gain a better understanding of the processes that shaped our solar system and the potential for life on other planets.

The successful collection and retrieval of these space rocks are a testament to the technological advancements and engineering prowess of NASA. This achievement opens up new possibilities for further exploration and scientific discoveries in the field of planetary science.

Bronnen:
– NPR: Nell Greenfieldboyce – [Link]
– NASA/Keegan Barber [Image]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Wetenschappelijk instrument op de Chandrayaan-3-module verzendt voldoende gegevens voor toekomstig onderzoek naar exoplaneten

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Chandrayaan-3: Hoop vervaagt voor Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

JWST-waarnemingen suggereren dat sterrenverontreiniging de metingen van TRAPPIST-1b-exoplaneet verstoort

September 28, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

Wetenschappelijk instrument op de Chandrayaan-3-module verzendt voldoende gegevens voor toekomstig onderzoek naar exoplaneten

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Chandrayaan-3: Hoop vervaagt voor Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

JWST-waarnemingen suggereren dat sterrenverontreiniging de metingen van TRAPPIST-1b-exoplaneet verstoort

September 28, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Nog een close call: asteroïde 2023 SW6 nadert de aarde

September 28, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties