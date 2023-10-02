An Amazing Celestial Event: The Annular Solar Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse is set to take place on October 14, creating a breathtaking spectacle for observers in North, Central, and South America. This celestial phenomenon offers a rare opportunity for scientists to study the intricate dynamics of the solar system. Peg Luce, the acting director of the Heliophysics Division at NASA headquarters, describes it as “the awe and the wonder of seeing a beautiful ring of fire eclipse.”

The term “ring of fire” refers to the appearance of annular solar eclipses. Unlike total solar eclipses, the moon is situated at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth during an annular eclipse, so it cannot completely block the sun. Instead, the sun’s fiery light forms a ring around the moon’s shadow, creating a striking visual effect.

The annular solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 a.m. PT in the United States, starting from the Oregon coast and traversing to Texas’ Gulf Coast. It will be visible in states such as Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona. The eclipse will conclude at 12:03 p.m. CT.

After leaving the United States, the eclipse will continue its journey across Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Panama, and Colombia before reaching its endpoint off the Atlantic coast of South America in Natal, Brazil.

For those unable to witness the eclipse directly, NASA will provide a live stream of the event, showcasing views from different locations in the United States.

During the annular eclipse, observers will witness several phases of the event. Initially, a crescent-shaped partial eclipse will occur as the moon begins to pass in front of the sun. About an hour and 20 minutes later, the moon will align directly with the sun, creating the ring of fire, also known as annularity. Depending on the observer’s location, this phase will last between one and five minutes. The sky will grow darker, although not as dark as during a total solar eclipse, and animals may exhibit behavior typical of dusk.

To observe the annular eclipse safely, it is crucial to use certified eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers. Ordinary sunglasses or optical devices such as cameras, telescopes, or binoculars do not provide adequate protection and can still allow harmful solar rays to reach the eyes.

This celestial event is a rare occurrence, and the next annular eclipse in this region will not happen until 2046. So, make sure to take the necessary precautions and witness this stunning phenomenon safely.

Bronnen:

– CNN.com

– NASA Headquarters