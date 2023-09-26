Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Een verfijnde kaart van Zeelandia onthuld door middel van gebaggerde rotsmonsters

ByGabriël Botha

September 26, 2023
Een verfijnde kaart van Zeelandia onthuld door middel van gebaggerde rotsmonsters

A team of geologists and seismologists has created a more accurate map of Zealandia, an underwater continent, using data obtained from dredged rock samples. Zealandia, which is approximately 94% submerged beneath the ocean, is not as well studied as other continents, leading to inconsistencies in its known form and structure.

The researchers refined existing maps of Zealandia by studying collections of rocks and sediment samples obtained from the ocean floor. These samples were acquired through drilling sites and the shores of nearby islands. The team then analyzed seismic data to create a detailed map of Zealandia.

A key finding from the study is the identification of geologic patterns in West Antarctica, suggesting the presence of a subduction zone near the Campbell Plateau off the west coast of New Zealand. However, no magnetic anomalies were found in this area, challenging the theory of a strike-slip in the Campbell Fault.

Instead, the researchers propose that the stretching of Gondwana, the supercontinent that Zealandia was once a part of, resulted in the Campbell Magnetic Anomaly System. This stretching eventually led to a break, creating the ocean floor that forms the lower parts of Zealandia.

The newly refined map of Zealandia not only highlights the location of the magmatic arc axis but also identifies other significant geological features. This research provides valuable insights into the formation and structure of Zealandia, contributing to a better understanding of its geological history.

Further studies and analysis will continue to uncover more details about Zealandia and its significance in Earth’s geological evolution.

Sources: Tectonics, Nick Mortimer et al, DOI: 10.1029/2023TC007961

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Zeldzame serie van vier Supermoons voor 2023 loopt aanstaande vrijdag ten einde

September 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

NASA simuleert de zwaartekrachtgolven van onze Melkweg

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

De Indiase Chandrayaan-3-missie wordt met onzekerheid geconfronteerd omdat Lander en Rover offline blijven

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

Zeldzame serie van vier Supermoons voor 2023 loopt aanstaande vrijdag ten einde

September 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA simuleert de zwaartekrachtgolven van onze Melkweg

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De Indiase Chandrayaan-3-missie wordt met onzekerheid geconfronteerd omdat Lander en Rover offline blijven

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Een man uit Wexford maakt prachtige foto's van het noorderlicht in zijn achtertuin

September 26, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties