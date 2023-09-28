Stadsleven

Een veelbelovende aanpak voor het beperken van op hol geslagen elektronen in fusie-apparaten

ByGabriël Botha

September 28, 2023
Researchers led by Chang Liu of Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have made a breakthrough discovery that could accelerate the arrival of controlled fusion energy on Earth. They have uncovered a promising approach to mitigating damaging runaway electrons created by disruptions in tokamak fusion devices. The key to this approach is harnessing a unique type of plasma wave known as Alfvén waves.

Alfvén waves have traditionally been known to loosen the confinement of high-energy particles in tokamak reactors, reducing the efficiency of these devices. However, the researchers found that the loosening caused by Alfvén waves can actually diffuse or scatter high-energy electrons before they can grow into avalanches that damage the tokamak components. This circular process involves the runaway electrons creating instabilities that give rise to Alfvén waves, which in turn prevent the formation of avalanches.

The researchers derived a theory that explains the circular nature of these interactions, and their results aligned well with experiments conducted on the DIII-D National Fusion Facility. They also tested their theory on the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and obtained positive results.

This discovery could have significant implications for the advancement of fusion energy, particularly in the development of fusion power plants. By mitigating the risk of disruptions and runaway electrons, the efficiency and safety of tokamak facilities can be enhanced. The researchers are now planning experimental campaigns to further develop their findings.

Overall, this breakthrough discovery provides a comprehensive explanation for the role of Alfvén waves in mitigating runaway electrons and establishes a link between these waves and the generation of runaway electrons in tokamak devices.

Source: Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102)

By Gabriël Botha

