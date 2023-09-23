De OSIRIS-REx-sonde keert terug naar de aarde met monster van asteroïde Bennu

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe is set to complete its mission as it flies by Earth and drops off its precious sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The sample capsule is scheduled to plunge through Earth’s atmosphere and land in the Utah desert this weekend, with NASA providing live coverage of the event. While the sample is safely whisked away to a clean room for further analysis, OSIRIS-REx will continue its journey to explore the asteroid Apophis.

The mission of OSIRIS-REx has been full of unexpected challenges and record-setting moments. When the spacecraft closely approached Bennu to collect a sample, it discovered that the asteroid’s surface is like a pit of plastic balls. This revelation could have posed a threat to the spacecraft, but it quickly backed away to safety. Now, scientists eagerly await the analysis of the rocks and soil from Bennu, which could provide valuable insights into the beginning of our solar system and the composition of near-Earth asteroids.

In addition to the return of the OSIRIS-REx probe, other fascinating scientific discoveries have been making headlines. The winners of the 2023 Ig Nobel Prizes have been announced, celebrating research challenges that range from reanimating dead spiders to determining the number of nose hairs in each of a person’s nostrils. These awards, while not affiliated with the Nobel Prizes, aim to honor the imaginative and spark interest in science, medicine, and technology.

Excavations in an Austrian village have revealed an incredibly well-preserved leather shoe from the second century BC. The shoe’s laces, still intact after over 2,000 years, demonstrate the preservation capabilities of rock salt, which was mined in the village during the Iron Age. This excavation is part of a broader effort to learn about the lives of Iron Age miners and has unearthed invaluable fragments of other items.

Lastly, scientists have successfully isolated genetic material from a museum specimen of the Tasmanian tiger, also known as a thylacine. The last living Tasmanian tiger died in 1936, but with the genetic material, researchers can now gain a more complete understanding of the species’ genes. This knowledge could potentially contribute to efforts to resurrect the Tasmanian tiger and bring it back from extinction.

These remarkable advancements and discoveries in the world of science and exploration continue to push the boundaries of human knowledge and ignite our curiosity about the world around us.

