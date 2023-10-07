Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Kosmische kliffen: onthulling van verborgen sterrengeboorte

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 7, 2023
Kosmische kliffen: onthulling van verborgen sterrengeboorte

The recently captured image by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope offers a breathtaking view of the Cosmic Cliffs, which are not actually craggy mountains but the edge of a young star-forming region in the Carina Nebula known as NGC 3324. This infrared image provides insight into previously obscured areas of star birth.

The name “Cosmic Cliffs” describes the appearance of this region, which is located approximately 7,600 light-years away from Earth. However, it is important to note that these cliffs are not made of solid rock. Instead, they mark the boundary of a massive gaseous cavity within NGC 3324.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera was instrumental in capturing this stunning image. Infrared light was utilized to penetrate through the dust and gas that typically obscure such regions, enabling us to witness the hidden beauty of the star formation process.

The Carina Nebula is known for its intense stellar activity, as it hosts numerous massive stars that emit powerful stellar winds and intense ultraviolet radiation. These energy sources shape the surrounding gas and dust, giving rise to the remarkable structures observed within NGC 3324.

Understanding star formation is crucial to unraveling the mysteries of the universe. By studying regions like NGC 3324, scientists can gain insights into the processes that led to the formation of our own Sun and the evolution of the galaxies around us.

This image serves as a testament to the awe-inspiring beauty that lies within the cosmic landscape, as well as our ever-growing understanding of the intricate mechanisms that drive the birth of stars.

Definities:
– Infrared light: Electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than those of visible light, which allows for the detection of objects that are otherwise obscured by dust and gas.
– Carina Nebula: A vast interstellar cloud located in the Carina–Sagittarius Arm, approximately 7,500 light-years away from Earth.

Bronnen:
– NASA's James Webb-ruimtetelescoop

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

SpaceX gaat nog 22 Starlink-satellieten lanceren in Doubleheader-ruimtevluchten

Oktober 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Machine learning gebruiken om methaanpluimen te detecteren en de klimaatverandering te bestrijden

Oktober 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Een zeldzaam spektakel: ringvormige zonsverduistering die de hemel siert

Oktober 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

SpaceX gaat nog 22 Starlink-satellieten lanceren in Doubleheader-ruimtevluchten

Oktober 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Machine learning gebruiken om methaanpluimen te detecteren en de klimaatverandering te bestrijden

Oktober 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Een zeldzaam spektakel: ringvormige zonsverduistering die de hemel siert

Oktober 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Superbolts: het fenomeen achter de vernietigende kracht van bliksem

Oktober 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties