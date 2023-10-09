Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Mini-Drone Test Gimbal: Zorgen voor veilig testen en kalibratie

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 9, 2023
Mini-Drone Test Gimbal: Zorgen voor veilig testen en kalibratie

Drones are notorious for their unpredictable flight patterns, causing inconvenience and sometimes even danger. Tristan Dijkstra and Suryansh Sharma, researchers from the Networked Systems group and Biomorphic Intelligence Lab, have come up with a solution: a mini-drone test gimbal. The gimbal allows the drone to rotate in three dimensions, providing a safe and controlled environment for testing and calibration.

In their work, Dijkstra and Sharma utilize CrazyFlie drones, which require regular calibration and testing. Traditionally, efforts have been made to restrict the movement of the drone using a tether, but this method often leads to complications. The tether can get trapped in the rotor or become tight, causing the drone to crash. The new gimbal design offers a much more elegant solution.

By attaching a zip tie to the drone, the gimbal allows for free rotation in three dimensions, ensuring that the basic features of the drone can be tested before it is released into the skies. The beauty of this design is its simplicity. With nothing more than a zip tie holding the drone down, it can be easily implemented with similarly sized quadcopters.

With the mini-drone test gimbal, drone enthusiasts and researchers can now conduct experiments and calibrations without putting themselves or others at risk. By providing a secure testing environment, this innovation is a valuable addition to the field.

Source: [Tristan Dijkstra] and [Suryansh Sharma]

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Astrofysici gebruiken de James Webb-ruimtetelescoop om een ​​vluchtige ster te bestuderen

Oktober 10, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Voorbereiding op de Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope van NASA: de wetenschappelijke gemeenschap benutten om het wetenschappelijke potentieel te maximaliseren

Oktober 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Een in het laboratorium gemaakt enzym voorkomt de vorming van toxische eiwitklonters bij de ziekte van Huntington

Oktober 10, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

Astrofysici gebruiken de James Webb-ruimtetelescoop om een ​​vluchtige ster te bestuderen

Oktober 10, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Voorbereiding op de Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope van NASA: de wetenschappelijke gemeenschap benutten om het wetenschappelijke potentieel te maximaliseren

Oktober 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Een in het laboratorium gemaakt enzym voorkomt de vorming van toxische eiwitklonters bij de ziekte van Huntington

Oktober 10, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA's Perseverance Rover gaat de geologische kruising op Mars verkennen

Oktober 10, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties