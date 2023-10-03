Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Stonehenge’s Altar Stone May Have Come from Northern England or Scotland, Study Suggests

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 3, 2023
Stonehenge’s Altar Stone May Have Come from Northern England or Scotland, Study Suggests

A new study challenges the long-held belief that Stonehenge’s Altar Stone, the largest stone in the inner circle, originated from the same region as the other bluestones. British geologist Herbert Henry Thomas, in his 1923 study, linked the bluestones to the Preseli Hills in western Wales. However, the recent research, led by Richard Bevins from Aberystwyth University in Scotland, indicates that the Altar Stone likely came from a different location, possibly an unknown quarry in northern Britain.

Stonehenge, erected around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago during Britain’s Late Neolithic period, is located in Wiltshire, southern England. The bluestones, which were exotic to the Wiltshire landscape, were transported over 140 miles (225 kilometers) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge, making it one of the longest-known distances between a source and a prehistoric construction site.

The Altar Stone stands out due to its larger size and different rock type compared to the other bluestones. The researchers compared its geochemistry and mineralogy to 58 sandstone outcrops from southern Wales to western England but found no match. The stone’s unusually high barium content helped narrow down potential sources, leading the researchers to consider areas in northern England and Scotland with known ancient Neolithic monuments.

The new findings not only question the origin of the Altar Stone but also challenge the traditional understanding of its archaeological significance. Further research and investigation are necessary to determine the true source of this enigmatic stone within the history of Stonehenge.

Bronnen:
– Journal of Archaeological Science: rapporten
– Antiquity

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

NASA's James Webb-telescoop detecteert potentiële tekenen van leven op een verre planeet

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Chinese maanmissies vorderen naarmate Peking plannen maakt voor toekomstige maanexpedities en onderzoeksstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Athena: het AI-aangedreven brandmodelleringssysteem dat bosbranden bestrijdt in NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

NASA's James Webb-telescoop detecteert potentiële tekenen van leven op een verre planeet

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Chinese maanmissies vorderen naarmate Peking plannen maakt voor toekomstige maanexpedities en onderzoeksstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Athena: het AI-aangedreven brandmodelleringssysteem dat bosbranden bestrijdt in NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx ruimtevaartuig brengt een historisch asteroïdemonster terug naar de aarde

Oktober 4, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties