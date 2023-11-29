New Insights into the Aroma of Beer: Challenging Assumptions about Linalool

A recent study conducted by the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich has shed new light on the role of linalool in beer’s aroma. Linalool, an important hop odorant known for its floral and citrusy fragrance, has long been thought to have a significant impact on beer’s aroma. However, the study challenges this assumption, revealing that the difference in odor threshold between linalool’s enantiomers is not as extreme as previously believed.

Enantiomers are molecular variants that have the same number and type of atoms but differ in their spatial structures. In the case of linalool, the two enantiomers, (R)-linalool and (S)-linalool, have different odor intensities. Previous research suggested that (R)-linalool had a much stronger influence on beer’s aroma than its mirror-image counterpart, (S)-linalool. However, reliable data on the odor thresholds of both enantiomers were lacking.

To address this gap in knowledge, the research team optimized a preparative method to isolate enantiomerically pure (S)-linalool. This allowed them to determine the specific odor threshold concentrations of both enantiomers in water and unhopped beer using a trained sensory panel. The results showed that (R)-linalool had an odor threshold concentration of 0.82 micrograms per kilogram in water, while (S)-linalool had a concentration of 8.3 micrograms per kilogram. In unhopped beer, the thresholds were 6.5 micrograms per kilogram for (R)-linalool and 53 micrograms per kilogram for (S)-linalool.

The findings confirm that (R)-linalool has a higher odor potency. However, they also challenge the previous assumption that the difference in odor threshold concentrations between the enantiomers is significant. The study shows that the difference is only about eight to tenfold, suggesting that the conversion of (R)-linalool to (S)-linalool during the brewing process and storage does not have as great an influence on beer’s aroma as previously believed.

This research provides valuable insights into the development and changes in beer’s aroma, contributing to a better understanding of the brewing process and beer aging. By debunking long-held assumptions about linalool, brewers can now make more precise predictions about the aromatic characteristics of their beers.

Reference: “Enantiospecific determination of the odour threshold concentrations of (R)- and (S)-linalool in water and beer” by K. Reglitz, J. Stein, J. Ackermann, V. Heigl, L. Brass, F. Ampenberger, M. Zarnkow and M. Steinhaus, July 2023, Brewing Science.