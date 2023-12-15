Klein RNA-molecuul ontdekt met potentieel voor gentherapie

Scientists at Hokkaido University have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding a small RNA molecule, known as 4.5SH, found exclusively in rodents. The researchers have found that this RNA molecule may play a crucial role in regulating gene expression and could represent a new class of regulatory RNAs.

RNA, which is responsible for carrying genetic information, has additional functions beyond its role as a messenger RNA (mRNA). Small non-coding RNAs, like 4.5SH, are involved in gene activity regulation. Despite being discovered in the 1970s, the function of 4.5SH has remained a mystery until now.

Through extensive experimentation and genetic manipulation in mouse embryos, the team found that the absence of 4.5SH led to early embryo-stage deaths. This indicates that 4.5SH acts as a natural gene therapy system, protecting against lethal mutations in essential protein-coding genes within the mouse genome.

Further investigation into the structure of 4.5SH RNA revealed a two-module composition. One module acts as a sensor, identifying abnormal genetic sequences, while the other module prevents the incorporation of these abnormal sequences into mRNA through alternative splicing.

This is the first example of a naturally produced RNA that can regulate alternative splicing in a definitive on/off manner. This discovery suggests that many non-coding RNAs may be involved in controlling alternative splicing, which is critical for gene regulation.

In an exciting development, the researchers engineered a programmable molecular system using 4.5SH to manipulate splicing in specific ways. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for genetic engineering and precise customization of gene expression.

The researchers believe that this discovery could lead to the development of new gene therapy drugs that target specific genetic mutations. By modifying the sensor module of 4.5SH RNA, it may be possible to prevent the expression of toxic regions associated with diseases.

This finding not only solves the long-standing mystery of 4.5SH RNA but also paves the way for future research on the therapeutic applications of this natural gene therapy system. It offers innovative approaches in genetic medicine and holds promise for the future of personalized gene therapies.